IRVING, TEXAS — Provident Industrial, a division of Dallas-based investment firm Provident, has acquired a distribution building at 8225 Bent Branch Drive in Irving. According to LoopNet Inc., the building is a single-tenant structure with 250,659 rentable square feet. The building was originally constructed on a 23-acre site in 1997 and features 20-foot clear heights and four dock-high loading doors, per LoopNet. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.