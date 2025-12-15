Monday, December 15, 2025
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Provident Industrial Breaks Ground on 292,884 SF Project in Round Rock, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Provident Industrial, the industrial division of Dallas-based Provident, has broken ground on Eagle 35, a 292,884-square-foot project in Round Rock, a northern suburb of Austin. Eagle 35 will consist of three buildings, two of which will span 75,790 square feet and feature 28-foot clear heights and a shared 185-foot truck court. Building 3 will total 140,994 square feet and feature 32-foot clear heights. Cushman & Wakefield is the leasing agent for Eagle 35, which is expected to be complete in early 2027.

