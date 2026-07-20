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AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Provident Industrial Buys 1.5 MSF Industrial Park in Hutchins, Texas

by Taylor Williams

HUTCHINS, TEXAS — Provident Industrial, a division of Dallas-based investment firm Provident, has purchased Commerce 45, a two-building, 1.5 million-square-foot industrial park in Hutchins, a southeastern suburb of Dallas. The park was constructed on 81 acres in 2015, and the buildings feature 32-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck court depths and parking for 102 cars and 290 trailers. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but Commerce 45 is listed on the website of New York-based Brookfield Properties.

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