Provident Industrial Completes 161,408 SF Project in Arlington

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ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Provident Industrial, a division of locally based firm Provident, has completed A20 Logistics Center, a 161,408-square-foot project in Arlington. The development features 32-foot clear heights, 34 dock doors, two oversized drive-in doors with ramps, 130-foot truck court depths and 2,100 square feet of speculative office space. Provident developed A20 Logistics Center in partnership with Humphreys Capital and Farmers Bank & Trust. LGE Design Build handled the architectural and construction aspects of the development. JLL is marketing the property for lease.