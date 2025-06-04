Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Eastex-59-Houston
Eastex 59, a new industrial project in North Houston, marks the sixth joint venture collaboration between Junction and Provident in the past two years. Together, the partnership has accounted for 3.2 million square feet of institutional-grade industrial development across the United States.
Provident Industrial, Junction Underway on 740,404 SF Project in North Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Provident Industrial, in partnership with Junction Commercial Real Estate, is underway on Eastex 59, a 740,404-square-foot project in North Houston. The site spans 62.5 acres and is located just east of George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The development will consist of four buildings that will range in size from 148,075 to 224,133 square feet. Three of the buildings will feature front-load configurations, and the fourth will have a cross-dock configuration. Eastex 59 will also offer users a total of 246 dock doors and parking for 522 cars and 200 trailers. Seeberger Architecture is designing the project, and Langan is providing civil engineering services. Completion is slated for late 2026.

