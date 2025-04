LAREDO, TEXAS — Provident Industrial, a division of Dallas-based investment firm Provident, has sold a 10,000-square-foot maintenance building located within Northpoint 35 Industrial Park in the South Texas city of Laredo. The building was constructed in 2024 on a 32-acre site at 1203 Reuthinger Parkway and represents Phase I of a larger project that includes a 238,000-square-foot building that was developed as Phase II. The buyer was Philadelphia-based Alterra IOS.