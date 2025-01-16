Provident Industrial Sells 139,000 SF Building in Southeast Houston

HOUSTON — Provident Industrial, a division of Dallas-based developer Provident, has sold Hall Road Distribution Center, a 139,000-square-foot building in southeast Houston. The newly constructed building is located about 20 miles from both of Port Houston’s main shipping terminals and features 32-foot clear heights, 32 dock doors and two ramps. Provident developed Hall Road Distribution Center in partnership with Junction Commercial Real Estate and Singerman Real Estate. The buyer, local seafood logistics company Ocean Kingdom, will also occupy the property.