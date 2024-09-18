Provident Industrial Sells New, 345,394 SF Building Within Gateway Logistics in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — Dallas-based Provident Industrial has sold the 345,394-square-foot Building III within Gateway Logistics Park in El Paso. Completed in August, the building features 36-foot clear heights, 59 dock doors, two ramp doors and a separately gated trailer staging area with 98 parking spaces, bringing the total trailer parking capacity to 173 stalls. The buyer was Philadelphia-based investment firm EQT Exeter, which also purchased Building I and II within Gateway Logistics Park earlier this year. Provident developed Building III in partnership with WestStar Bank and Singerman Real Estate. The sales price was not disclosed.