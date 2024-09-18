Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Positioned just east of Buildings I and II, Building III at Gateway Logistics Park in El Paso offers convenient access to Loop 375 and is located 7.5 miles north of the Ysleta-Zaragoza port of entry in Juarez, Mexico.
Provident Industrial Sells New, 345,394 SF Building Within Gateway Logistics in El Paso

by Taylor Williams

EL PASO, TEXAS — Dallas-based Provident Industrial has sold the 345,394-square-foot Building III within Gateway Logistics Park in El Paso. Completed in August, the building features 36-foot clear heights, 59 dock doors, two ramp doors and a separately gated trailer staging area with 98 parking spaces, bringing the total trailer parking capacity to 173 stalls. The buyer was Philadelphia-based investment firm EQT Exeter, which also purchased Building I and II within Gateway Logistics Park earlier this year. Provident developed Building III in partnership with WestStar Bank and Singerman Real Estate. The sales price was not disclosed.

