Provident Industrial Sells Two Buildings Totaling 576,365 SF in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — Dallas-based Provident Industrial has sold two buildings totaling 576,365 square feet in El Paso. The facilities were the first two of three to be developed within Gateway Logistics Park. Building I totals 308,270 square feet and features 32-foot clear heights, 69 dock doors and 93 trailer parking spaces. Building II spans 268,095 square feet and also features 32-foot clear heights in addition to 56 dock doors and 69 trailer parking spaces. Buildings I and II were delivered in November 2023 and April 2024, respectively, and construction of Building III will be completed later this month. The buyer was Philadelphia-based EQT Exeter.