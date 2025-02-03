Provident Industrial to Develop 161,408 SF Project in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS —Provident Industrial, a division of locally based firm Provident, will develop A20 Logistics Center, a 161,408-square-foot project that will be located at 5000 E. Bardin Road in Arlington. The development will feature 32-foot clear heights, 34 dock doors, two oversized drive-in doors with ramps, 130-foot truck court depths and 2,100 square feet of speculative office space. Construction will begin in the coming days and is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2026. Provident Industrial is developing A20 Logistics Center in partnership with Humphreys Capital and Farmers Bank & Trust. JLL will market the property for lease.