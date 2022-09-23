Provident Realty Advisors Acquires 16.6-Acre Site in Glendale, Arizona for Spec Industrial Development

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

Located at 6550 W. Orangewood Ave. in Glendale, Ariz., the 302,400-square-foot speculative industrial facility is slated for completion in early 2024.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Dallas-based Provident Realty Advisors has purchased a 16.6-acre land site at 6550 W. Orangewood Ave. in Glendale for an undisclosed price. The company plans to develop a 302,400-square-foot speculative warehouse and distribution facility on the site.

Construction is slated to begin in the first half of 2023 with completion scheduled for early 2024. The building will feature 36-foot clear heights, 61 dock doors, a 185-foot truck court and 86 trailer parking spaces.

Case Van Lare, Chris Martin and Cavanaugh Adams of Provident Realty Advisors provided in-house representation for the acquisition. John Werstler, Cooper Fratt and Tanner Ferrandi of CBRE will handle leasing of the development.