Provident Realty Advisors Breaks Ground on 1.3 MSF Distribution Center in Metro Houston

HOUSTON — Dallas-based developer Provident Realty Advisors has broken ground on Port 99, a 1.3 million-square-foot distribution center in Baytown, located near Port Houston on the city’s eastern outskirts. The development’s multiple buildings will have front-load and cross-dock configurations, clear heights of 32 to 40 feet, 271 dock-high doors, six grade-level doors and combined parking for 437 cars and 1,184 trailers. Construction is slated for a second-quarter 2024 completion. Lee & Associates is marketing the development for lease.