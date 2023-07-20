Thursday, July 20, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Port-99-Baytown
Port 99, a new industrial project in Baytown, is scheduled for a second-quarter 2024 delivery.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Provident Realty Advisors Breaks Ground on 1.3 MSF Distribution Center in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Dallas-based developer Provident Realty Advisors has broken ground on Port 99, a 1.3 million-square-foot distribution center in Baytown, located near Port Houston on the city’s eastern outskirts. The development’s multiple buildings will have front-load and cross-dock configurations, clear heights of 32 to 40 feet, 271 dock-high doors, six grade-level doors and combined parking for 437 cars and 1,184 trailers. Construction is slated for a second-quarter 2024 completion. Lee & Associates is marketing the development for lease.

You may also like

Cordish Cos. Begins Leasing 299-Unit Apartment Community in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 130-Unit Storage...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 25,564 SF Industrial Lease...

Law Firm Signs 6,962 SF Office Lease Renewal,...

LV Collective Delivers 565-Bed Whistler Student Housing Tower...

Woodmont Breaks Ground on Retail Strip Center in...

BWE Arranges $10.6M HUD-Insured Loan for Rehabilitation of...

NAI Summit Brokers Sale of 30,000 SF Industrial...

iBorrow Provides $15.6M Loan for Refinancing of Cold...