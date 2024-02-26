Provident Realty Advisors Delivers 308,270 SF Industrial Project in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — Dallas-based developer Provident Realty Advisors has delivered Gateway Logistics Park, a 308,270-square-foot industrial project in El Paso. The site is located 13.5 miles from El Paso International Airport and 7.5 miles from the Ysleta-Zaragoza port of entry. Building features include 32-foot clear heights, 190-foot truck court depths, 67 dock-high doors, two drive-in ramps, 93 trailer parking spaces and 2,500 square feet of office space. CBRE is the leasing agent for Gateway Logistics Park.