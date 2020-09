Provident Realty Advisors Opens 75-Room Extended Stay Hotel in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

Extended Stay America-Houston-Kingwood totals 75 rooms.

HOUSTON — Dallas-based Provident Realty Advisors has opened the 75-room Extended Stay America-Houston-Kingwood hotel on the city’s north side. Guestrooms feature fully equipped kitchens with refrigerators and stovetops, as well as private workspaces. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and onsite laundry facilities.