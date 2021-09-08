Provident Realty Advisors Sells 176,000 SF Plano Commerce Park

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Office, Texas

PLANO, TEXAS — Locally based investment and financial services firm Provident Realty Advisors has sold Plano Commerce Park, a 176,000-square-foot industrial development located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. Plano Commerce Park consists of two buildings that comprise about 132,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space and 44,000 square feet of office space. Stephen Bailey, Dustin Volz and Zach Riebe of JLL brokered the deal. The buyer was not disclosed. Plano Commerce Park was 100 percent leased at the time of sale.