Provident Realty Advisors to Develop 308,270 SF Spec Industrial Project in El Paso

Provident Realty Advisors plans to break ground on its new spec industrial project in El Paso before the end of the year.

EL PASO, TEXAS — Dallas-based Provident Realty Advisors will develop a 308,270-square-foot speculative industrial project in El Paso. The facility will be situated on an 18.4-acre site near the intersection of Windermere Avenue and Loop 375 and will have both warehouse and distribution space. Building features will include 32-foot clear heights and 190-foot truck court depths. Construction is set to begin toward the end of the year. CBRE represented the seller of the land, River Oaks Properties, and will market the facility for lease upon completion.