Friday, October 13, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentHospitalityTexas

Provident Realty Advisors, Trez Capital to Develop 196-Site RV Park in Burleson, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BURLESON, TEXAS — A partnership between Provident Realty Advisors and Trez Capital has acquired 22 acres in Burleson, a southern suburb of Fort Worth, for the development of a 196-site RV park. The development will be known as Roaming Trails RV Retreat (RTRV) Burleson and will offer multi-vehicle parking at every pad, back-in and pull-through spots, private fenced yards and weatherproof covers. Communal amenities will include a pool, package lockers and a dog park. Construction is scheduled to begin before the end of the year.

You may also like

CIM Group Acquires 390-Unit Apartment Community in Northwest...

Marquette Cos. Breaks Ground on 300-Unit Residential Project...

AMLI Residential Signs 13,214 SF Office Lease Renewal,...

Littwitz Investments Arranges Three Restaurant Leases Totaling 8,733...

Walmart to Invest $350M in New Dairy Processing...

AvalonBay to Develop 930-Unit Apartment Community in Durham

Binswanger Arranges 2.1 MSF Warehouse Lease in Hagerstown,...

Glenstar Logistics Signs Two Tenants at New Industrial...

Ryan Cos. Breaks Ground on 413-Unit Luxury Apartment...