Provident Realty Advisors, Trez Capital to Develop 215-Site RV Park in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A partnership between Provident Realty Advisors and Trez Capital has acquired 42 acres in San Antonio for the development of a 215-site RV park. The development will be known as Roaming Trails RV Retreat (RTRV) Lake Calaveras and will offer multi-vehicle parking at every pad, back-in and pull-through spots, private fenced yards and weatherproof covers. Communal amenities will include a pool, package lockers and a dog park. Construction is scheduled to begin before the end of the year.