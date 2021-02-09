Provident Realty Advisors Underway on 331-Unit New Multifamily Project in Arlington

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Debbie Lane Flats in Arlington is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2022.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Provident Realty Advisors is underway on construction of Debbie Lane Flats, a 331-unit multifamily project that will be situated on 17 acres in Arlington. Amenities will include a fitness center, pool and a dog park. Construction officially began in June 2020 and is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2022. Trez Capital recently provided $8.7 million in financing for the project.