Provident Realty Advisors Underway on 331-Unit New Multifamily Project in Arlington
ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Provident Realty Advisors is underway on construction of Debbie Lane Flats, a 331-unit multifamily project that will be situated on 17 acres in Arlington. Amenities will include a fitness center, pool and a dog park. Construction officially began in June 2020 and is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2022. Trez Capital recently provided $8.7 million in financing for the project.
