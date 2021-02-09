REBusinessOnline

Provident Realty Advisors Underway on 331-Unit New Multifamily Project in Arlington

Debbie Lane Flats in Arlington is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2022.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Provident Realty Advisors is underway on construction of Debbie Lane Flats, a 331-unit multifamily project that will be situated on 17 acres in Arlington. Amenities will include a fitness center, pool and a dog park. Construction officially began in June 2020 and is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2022. Trez Capital recently provided $8.7 million in financing for the project.

