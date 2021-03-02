PRP Acquires Interest in AmerisourceBergen’s 429,122 SF Metro Philadelphia Headquarters Building

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

AmerisourceBergen, which is currently headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, will soon relocate to a new building within the SORA West development in Conshohocken.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA. — Washington, D.C.-based investment firm PRP has acquired a preferred equity investment in the 429,122-square-foot office headquarters building of drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen in Conshohocken, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Business Journal reports that the value of PRP’s stake is $340 million. Developer Keystone Property Group is nearing completion of the headquarters building, which will be located within the company’s $325 million SORA West mixed-use development and will house approximately 1,500 AmerisourceBergen associates. The company announced its plan to relocate to Conshohocken from Chesterbrook in summer 2018.