Tuesday, July 25, 2023
AcquisitionsDistrict of ColumbiaRetailSoutheast

PRP Acquires Spring Valley Village Shopping Center in D.C. for $47.5M

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — PRP has acquired Spring Valley Village, a 95,000-square-foot shopping center in Washington, D.C.’s Spring Valley neighborhood. The undisclosed seller sold the property for $47.5 million. Originally constructed in 1939 and renovated in 2017, the center comprises six buildings that were 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Crate & Barrel, Millie’s Restaurant, Capital One Bank, Starbucks, Small Door Veterinary, Compass Coffee and Blue Lane. Spring Valley Village is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

