PRP Completes Office-to-Multifamily Conversion Project in Alexandria, Virginia
ALEXANDRIA, VA. — PRP has completed the conversion of an office building at 4900 Seminary Road in Alexandria into a 212-unit apartment tower. The high-rise, dubbed the Sinclaire on Seminary, features apartments averaging 850 square feet in size with ceilings exceeding 10 feet in height. Amenities include ground-level retail space, a dog park, individual storage spaces, indoor parking garage connected by a covered walkway and outdoor lounge areas with firepits, a bocce ball court and outdoor recreational opportunities. Kettler is the property manager of Sinclaire on Seminary. Monthly rental rates range from $1,770 to $3,500, according to the property website.