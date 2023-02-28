REBusinessOnline

PRP Completes Office-to-Multifamily Conversion Project in Alexandria, Virginia

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Office, Southeast, Virginia

Sinclaire on Seminary in Alexandria, Va., now features apartments averaging 850 square feet in size with ceilings exceeding 10 feet in height.

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — PRP has completed the conversion of an office building at 4900 Seminary Road in Alexandria into a 212-unit apartment tower. The high-rise, dubbed the Sinclaire on Seminary, features apartments averaging 850 square feet in size with ceilings exceeding 10 feet in height. Amenities include ground-level retail space, a dog park, individual storage spaces, indoor parking garage connected by a covered walkway and outdoor lounge areas with firepits, a bocce ball court and outdoor recreational opportunities. Kettler is the property manager of Sinclaire on Seminary. Monthly rental rates range from $1,770 to $3,500, according to the property website.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  