Friday, November 15, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The portfolio includes the TTI Ryobi Distribution Center (pictured) in Anderson, an Upstate South Carolina city in the Greenville-Spartanburg MSA.
District of ColumbiaIndustrialLoansSoutheast

PRP Obtains $291M CMBS Loan for 4.5 MSF National Logistics Portfolio

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — PRP has obtained a $291 million CMBS loan for the refinancing of a national logistics portfolio totaling more than 4.5 million square feet. Eastdil Secured arranged the single-asset single-borrower (SASB) loan through JP Morgan.

The portfolio spans five newly constructed buildings in the industrial markets of Houston; Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.; St. Louis, Ill.; and Birmingham, Ala. The properties were fully leased at the time of financing including to tenants including a global online retailer, a home improvement company and power tool manufacturer, according to Washington, D.C.-based PRP.

You may also like

RDI Group Signs 43,845 SF Industrial Lease in...

TruCore Investments Buys 17,250 SF Industrial Outdoor Storage...

Hanley Arranges $25M Sale of New Publix-Anchored Shopping...

Campus Advantage, Tramview Capital Acquire 700-Bed Student Housing...

SRS Brokers $3.4M Sale of New Retail Building...

BWE Arranges $260M Loan for Refinancing of National Multifamily...

Walker & Dunlop Secures $113M Acquisition Financing for...

Rockefeller Group Completes 259,951 SF Distribution Center in...

KPR Centers Receives $33.9M in Financing to Acquire...