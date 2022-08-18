PRP Purchases 1.9 MSF Distribution Center Underway in Upstate South Carolina

The facility is a build-to-suit for Hart Consumer Products, a subsidiary of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. that produces power tools and lawn and garden equipment.

MOORE, S.C. — PRP has purchased a new distribution center under construction in Moore totaling nearly 1.9 million square feet. Situated in South Carolina’s Upstate region, the modern distribution center will be fully leased to Hart Consumer Products, a subsidiary of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. that produces power tools and lawn and garden equipment. PRP will finish developing the build-to-suit project with joint venture partner Flint Development. The total capitalization of the development is $185 million and will be fully completed by the fourth quarter of 2023, according to PRP. The property will feature a cross-dock loading configuration, 40-foot clear heights, 338 dock doors, a 185-foot truck court and 835 spaces of excess trailer parking on 178 acres.