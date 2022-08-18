REBusinessOnline

PRP Purchases 1.9 MSF Distribution Center Underway in Upstate South Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

The facility is a build-to-suit for Hart Consumer Products, a subsidiary of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. that produces power tools and lawn and garden equipment.

MOORE, S.C. — PRP has purchased a new distribution center under construction in Moore totaling nearly 1.9 million square feet. Situated in South Carolina’s Upstate region, the modern distribution center will be fully leased to Hart Consumer Products, a subsidiary of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. that produces power tools and lawn and garden equipment. PRP will finish developing the build-to-suit project with joint venture partner Flint Development. The total capitalization of the development is $185 million and will be fully completed by the fourth quarter of 2023, according to PRP. The property will feature a cross-dock loading configuration, 40-foot clear heights, 338 dock doors, a 185-foot truck court and 835 spaces of excess trailer parking on 178 acres.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
24
A Marketer, an Operator, and a Senior Walk into a Webinar: Digital Marketing Strategies to Attract Seniors Housing Residents
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  