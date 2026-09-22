PRP Purchases Hyundai Mobis-Leased Distribution Center in Montgomery for $66.5M, Plans Expansion

MONTGOMERY, ALA. — PRP Real Assets has acquired a newly built distribution center in Montgomery for $66.5 million. Delivered in September 2025, the 459,680-square-foot property is leased to Hyundai for 14 years and guaranteed by Hyundai Mobis, a supplier that is using the facility as its flagship redistribution center for Hyundai, Kia and Genesis aftermarket service parts.

The facility services more than 2,000 car dealerships nationwide and is fully integrated within a larger, 1.6 million-square-foot Hyundai campus. The property is situated on a 60-acre site and features 36-foot clear heights, 36 dock-high doors and ESFR fire protection.

In addition to the acquisition, PRP Real Assets has agreed to provide $30 million in incremental funding to expand the facility by more than 240,000 square feet. Further details of the expansion were not released.