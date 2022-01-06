REBusinessOnline

PRP Sells 350 Rhode Island Street Office Building in San Francisco for $182.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

350-Rhode-Island-St-San-Francisco-CA

The City and County of San Francisco occupy the 127,100-square-foot office building at 350 Rhode Island St. in San Francisco. (Photo credit: Hawkeye Photography; Image courtesy of JLL)

SAN FRANCISCO — PRP has completed the sale of 350 Rhode Island Street, an office property in San Francisco.

PRP bifurcated the land and improvements, selling the fee simple position to Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) for $64.5 million and selling the leasehold to a venture of Lincoln Property Co. and Korea Asset Investment Management for $118 million, for a total consideration of $182.5 million, or $1,436 per square foot. The transactions occurred simultaneously.

The City and County of San Francisco occupy the 127,100-square-foot building under a lease that goes through 2033. Originally built in 2002, the building was redeveloped in 2019 for the city’s tenancy.

Adam Lasoff, Rob Hielscher, Michael Leggett, Miyeon Lee and Erik Hanson of JLL Capital Markets handled the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  