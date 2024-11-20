PRP Sells Northern Virginia Data Center Campus to Iron Mountain for $113.5M

MANASSAS, VA. — PRP has sold Manassas Point, a 40-acre data center development site in Northern Virginia’s Prince William County. Data center developer Iron Mountain Inc. purchased the site, which was assembled by PRP between 2022 and 2023 and zoned for heavy industrial, for $113.5 million. Plans at Manassas Point call for a 1.1 million-square-foot data center campus with a 300-megawatt substation.

PRP had previously gotten county approval for a three-story design for the data center property and worked with NOVEC (Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative) and Dominion Power on the utilities for the campus. Manassas Point is situated within close proximity to Iron Mountain’s existing data centers in Prince William County.