This retail building in New Braunfels that houses a 7 Eleven and Laredo Taco was completed in 2021.
Prudent Development Sells Retail Building in Near San Antonio for $6.3M

by Taylor Williams

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Prudent Development has sold a 4,821-square-foot retail building in New Braunfels, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio, for $6.3 million. At the time of sale, the single-tenant building was leased on a triple-net basis to 7-Eleven. The store also features a Laredo Taco restaurant. Matthew Scow of Secure Net Lease represented the seller in the transaction. Mitch Stokes of Avison Young represented the buyer, a California-based investor that purchased the asset via a 1031 exchange.

