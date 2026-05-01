Prudent Growth Buys 20,520 SF Retail Center in Metro Cincinnati for $3.3M

BATAVIA, OHIO — Prudent Growth Partners LLC, a private equity real estate firm based in Chapel Hill, N.C., has purchased Eastgate Shopping Center in Batavia near Cincinnati for $3.3 million. The neighborhood retail center totals 20,520 square feet and is situated along Old State Route 74 with direct access to State Route 32. The property is currently 94 percent leased and features a mix of service, medical and necessity-based tenants, including State Farm, Farmers Insurance, Merry Maids and Avis/Budget.