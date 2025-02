LEE’S SUMMIT, MO. — Prudent Growth Partners LLC has acquired Douglas Square in the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit for $11.6 million. The 59,451-square-foot shopping center was built in 1999 and is home to 18 local and national tenants. The property is situated on NE Douglas Street with proximity to I-470. Prudent Growth is a private equity real estate investment company based in Chapel Hill, N.C.