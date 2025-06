SHELBYVILLE, IND. — Prudent Growth Partners LLC has purchased Rivergate Shopping Center in the Indianapolis suburb of Shelbyville for $4.4 million. Built in 1985 and renovated in 1995, the 45,314-square-foot property is currently home to 10 tenants with staggered lease expirations. The center has been well maintained, and no significant deferred maintenance needs exist, according to Prudent Growth.