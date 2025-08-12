Prudent Growth Partners Acquires Metro Atlanta Retail Center for $7.3M

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. — North Carolina-based Prudent Growth Partners has acquired Sugarloaf Village, a 32,000-square-foot shopping center located in Lawrenceville, for $7.3 million. The seller was not disclosed.

Situated approximately 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta, the property was originally built in 2008 and features a mix of 17 tenants including lifestyle retailers and service providers such as a nail salon, pet groomer and barber shop. Other nearby retailers include AT&T, Starbucks Coffee, Publix, Target, Marshalls, Aldi, The Home Depot, PetSmart, Hobby Lobby and Panera Bread.