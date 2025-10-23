Prudent Growth Partners Acquires Retail Center in Chesapeake, Virginia for $5.4M

CHESAPEAKE, VA. — Chapel Hill, N.C.-based Prudent Growth Partners has acquired Castle Shops, a 37,309-square-foot retail strip center located in Chesapeake, for $5.4 million. Dollar Tree anchors the two-building property, which was fully leased at the time of sale. Additional tenants include CHKD Thrift Store, Boost Mobile and Liberty Tax.

Jeff Fritz and Jay O’Donnell of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction. George Fox, also with Colliers, served as the leasing agent at Castle Shops.