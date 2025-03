GAINESVILLE, FLA. — Prudent Growth Partners LLC, a private equity firm based in Chapel Hill, N.C., has purchased SouthGate Centre, a 24,025-square-foot retail center in Gainesville. The undisclosed seller sold the property for approximately $5.2 million.

Built in 1989 within 1.5 miles from the University of Florida, SouthGate Centre was leased to 13 lifestyle and service retailers at the time of sale.