Thursday, January 23, 2025
AcquisitionsGeorgiaRetailSoutheast

Prudent Growth Purchases Retail Strip Center in McDonough, Georgia for $2.6M

by John Nelson

MCDONOUGH, GA. — Prudent Growth Partners LLC, a Chapel Hill, N.C.-based private equity firm, has purchased Lake Dow Pavilion, an 18,000-square-foot retail strip center in McDonough, a southern suburb of Atlanta. The undisclosed seller sold the property for approximately $2.6 million.

Lake Dow Pavilion was fully leased at the time of sale and features a combination of local tenants and future upside from potential mark-to-market leasing opportunities. According to LoopNet Inc., the center was built in 2001 on a 2.4-acre site along Ga. Highway 81.

