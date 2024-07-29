PruittHealth Breaks Ground on $385.5M Redevelopment of Seniors Housing Campus in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — PruittHealth has broken ground on a $385.5 million redevelopment project at The Oaks at Whitaker Glen, a seniors housing property in Raleigh. Upon completion, the continuing care retirement community (CCRC) property will comprise 246 independent living units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts; 82 assisted living apartments; and a new, 106-bed skilled nursing center.

The campus, which spans 20 acres, will also feature public-facing retail stores and healthcare space. The Oaks at Whitaker Glen is accepting preconstruction reservations now. A construction timeline was not released.