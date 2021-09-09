REBusinessOnline

PS Business Parks Acquires Dallas Industrial Development for $123M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

DALLAS — California-based REIT PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE: PSB) has acquired Port America, a 717,735-square-foot industrial development in Dallas, for $123 million. Port America, which is located near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, consists of eight buildings that were 96 percent leased at the time of sale. The average tenant suite is 8,000 square feet. The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews