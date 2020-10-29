REBusinessOnline

PS Business Parks Acquires Industrial Campus in Alexandria for $46.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Southeast, Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — PS Business Parks Inc. has acquired Pickett Industrial Park, a three-building, 246,000-square-foot industrial campus in Alexandria, for $46.3 million. The assets offer 7,000- to 75,000-square-foot spaces, which were fully leased at the time of sale. Pickett Industrial Park is situated at 841 S. Pickett St., nine miles southwest of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The seller was not disclosed.

