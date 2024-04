SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged $1.4 million in refinancing for Palm Street Apartments, a multifamily asset in the Central Coast city of San Luis Obispo. Jonny Soleimani and Thomas Rudinsky of PSRS secured the seven-year loan through a bank.

Situated on 0.33 acres, Palm Street Apartments offers 11 apartments and on-site parking.