PSRS Arranges $1.5M Refinancing for Retail Plaza in Wilmington, California

WILMINGTON, CALIF. — PSRS has secured a $1.5 million loan for the refinancing of a retail plaza located in Wilmington. The retail lot features a one-story, 6.500-square-foot building.

Michael Tanner and Jonny Soleimani of PSRS Los Angeles executed the non-recourse, 10-year loan, which features a 30-year amortization schedule, with a life insurance company lender.