PSRS Arranges $11.7M Refinancing for Industrial Property in El Segundo, California

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged $11.7 million in refinancing for an industrial building on Allied Way in the Los Angeles suburb of El Segundo.

The freestanding, single-tenant building features 35,890 square feet of industrial space on 1.7 acres of land. The property includes 11,000 square feet of office space on the first and second floors, equating to one third of the overall net rentable area.

Michael Thorp and Ari Zeen of PSRS secured the loan, which features a 10-year term and 25-year amortization with a “significant amount” of cash-out proceeds for the undisclosed borrower. A life insurance company provided the financing.