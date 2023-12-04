PSRS Arranges $11M Refinancing for Sunny Hills Business Park in Fullerton, California

FULLERTON, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged $11 million in refinancing for a Sunny Hills Business Park in the Orange County city of Fullerton.

Built in 1981, Sunny Hills is a large industrial/flex and office building park comprising nine one- and two-story buildings, totaling 176,475 rentable square feet. Sixty-seven percent of the gross leaseable area is industrial/flex space and the remaining 33 percent is office space. Situated on 10.3 acres, the park offers signalized access to Imperial Highway.

Kostas Kavayiotidis and Matthew Farzinpour PSRS arranged the nonrecourse, 10-year loan with a 30-year amortization schedule. One of PSRS’ correspondent life insurance companies provided the capital.