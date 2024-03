LAS VEGAS — PSRS has arranged $12.5 million in construction financing for a self-storage facility in Las Vegas.

The property will be a 926-unit mini-self-storage facility that consists of two three-story buildings totaling 103,803 rentable square feet. The property will also feature covered stalls for RV, boat or trailer storage.

Ricky Giancola of PSRS secured the financing for the undisclosed borrower through a regional bank at a 75 percent loan-to-cost ratio.