CARLSBAD, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged a $13.2 million refinancing for a 47,000-square-foot life sciences property in Carlsbad.

A growing start-up occupies the property. The undisclosed permanent lender was able to fund the loan prior to the tenant taking occupancy.

The loan’s interest rate is fixed for seven years and amortized over a 30-year schedule.

Pasha Johnson, Trevan Swierczewski and Daniel de Leon of PSRS arranged the refinancing.