PSRS Arranges $13.2M Refinancing for Wilmington Plaza Shopping Center in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — PSRS has arranged $13.2 million in refinancing for Wilmington Plaza, a retail center in the Wilmington neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Mike Thorp and Ari Zeen of PSRS secured the nonrecourse loan, which features a five-year term, 30-year amortization and cash-out proceeds. One of PSRS’ correspondent life insurance companies provided the capital.

Northgate Gonzalez Market, CVS/pharmacy and Chase Bank are tenants at the 64,222-square-foot Wilmington Plaza, which is located along Pacific Coast Highway.