MODESTO, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged $14.5 million in permanent debt for Central Valley Plaza, a retail property in Modesto. Michael Thorp of PSRS – Newport Beach, Calif., secured the 10-year loan, which was placed with a life insurance company, for the undisclosed borrower.

Walmart and Kohl’s anchor Central Valley Plaza, which is located off the 99 in Modesto’s retail corridor.