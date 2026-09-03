PSRS Arranges $14M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Flex Facility in Irvine, California

IRVINE, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged a $14 million loan for the refinancing of an industrial flex facility in Irvine. Formerly part of the St. John corporate campus, the 99,576-square-foot facility features a climate-controlled warehouse with 20-foot clear heights, four dock doors, five drive-in doors and dedicated office space. Michael Tanner and David Sarnoff of PSRS placed the loan, which carries a 60 percent loan-to-value loan ratio with a two-year, full interest-only term, through an undisclosed debt fund.