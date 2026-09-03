Thursday, September 3, 2026
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PSRS-Industrial-Irvine-CA
Located in in Irvine, Calif., the property features 99,576 square feet of flex industrial space, including a climate-controlled warehouse, four dock doors, five drive-in doors and dedicated office space.
CaliforniaIndustrialLoansWestern

PSRS Arranges $14M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Flex Facility in Irvine, California

by Amy Works

IRVINE, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged a $14 million loan for the refinancing of an industrial flex facility in Irvine. Formerly part of the St. John corporate campus, the 99,576-square-foot facility features a climate-controlled warehouse with 20-foot clear heights, four dock doors, five drive-in doors and dedicated office space. Michael Tanner and David Sarnoff of PSRS placed the loan, which carries a 60 percent loan-to-value loan ratio with a two-year, full interest-only term, through an undisclosed debt fund.

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