PSRS Secures $15M Refinancing for Galleria L’Orange Retail Center in Orange, California
ORANGE, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged $15 million in financing for Galleria L’Orange, a multi-tenant retail center in Orange. Michael Tanner and Tony Messiah of PSRS secured the non-recourse loan that features a 10-year term and 30-year amortization. A correspondent life insurance company provided the capital.
Situated on 3.1 acres, the three-building asset offers 40,323 square feet of retail space and 180 parking spaces. Tenants include Starbucks Coffee, Supercuts, U.S. Bank, H&R Block and T-Mobile.
