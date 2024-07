SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. — Seth Ludwick of PSRS has arranged $16.3 million in refinancing for Foothill Centre, a medical office campus in Santa Barbara, approximately 115 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The single-tenant campus offers 61,664 square feet of medical office space and 225 parking spaces.

Financed with a bank extension, PSRS provided the undisclosed borrower with a non-recourse, 10-year loan with 30-year amortization and no reserves.