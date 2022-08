PSRS Arranges $18M in Construction Financing for Cabrillo Business Park in Goleta, California

Cabrillo Business Park in Goleta, Calif., features 232,143 square feet of flex space.

GOLETA, CALIF. — PSRS has secured an undisclosed borrower with $18 million in construction take-out financing for Cabrillo Business Park, a 232,143-square-foot, three-building flex campus in Goleta. PSRS arranged a non-recourse, 12-year fixed-term loan through one of its correspondent life insurance companies.